Greg Rutherford is up for returning to ‘Dancing on Ice’ after a shock accident forced him off the programme earlier this year.

Greg Rutherford open to making Dancing on Ice return

The former Olympic long jumper, 37, had to drop out of the ITV show’s final in March after he landed on the ice and tore his abdominal muscles during rehearsals, but he has "unfinished business" on the series.

He is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column as saying: "There is a bit of unfinished business – and I would do it again.

“I don’t think I’d do the dance where I got hurt, it would have to be a Bolero. I do still talk to [skate partner] Vanessa Bauer loads as we became good friends, and I genuinely loved the show. Of all the shows I’ve been in, that was my favourite to do.

“But detaching my lower abs, herniating my stomach, it’s not what I expected when I signed up for the show, though it does demonstrate the level of risk involved.

“I love to push my body, I do love a challenge, but whether it happens or not, I don’t know.”

Before he had surgery for his injury, Greg revealed he had “effectively given [himself] a C-section” when he attempted to jump through the legs of pro ice-skaters Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Grafton.

On a post to his Instagram Story, he said: “Loads of people have been asking, ‘What happened?’

“I've been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I had the surgery that I hadn’t got round to really talking about it.

“Long story short, I leapt through the legs of Brendyn and Colin and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate. So I effectively gave myself a C-section.

“So yes, it was horribly painful. It needs to be operated on today and then I'll be properly on the mend. It was very painful, pretty horrible.”