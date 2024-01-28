Bosses of the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ TV series are hunting for writers for the project and insist they still haven’t made any casting decisions.

Warner Bros Discovery first confirmed in April 2023 at its Max streaming event a television show based on all seven of J K Rowling’s books about the boy wizard was on the way.

Warner Bros TV Group chairman Channing Dungey, 54, has now said about how it’s being developed: “We’re in conversations with a number of different writers to figure out who’s going to be the person to lead that franchise for us. “The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those (casting) conversations.

“The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12.”

Each season of the series, which is set to run for a decade, will be based on one of the ‘Harry Potter’ books in the franchise.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, has said about the upcoming show: “This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.

He also assured fans a “faithful adaptation” would be produced for fans, adding about taking on the series: “We do so with the full care and craft of this franchise.”

Early reports on the project said each season of the series would focusing on one book in the ‘Harry Potter’ book series, and Casey said the project would run for “10 consecutive years”.