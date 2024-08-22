Helen Flanagan broke down in tears as star reveals she felt 'invisible' with her ex Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan broke down in tears while opening up about her relationship with her ex Scott Sinclair, admitting she felt “invisible” during her time with the professional footballer.

The former ‘Coronation Street’ star admitted the pair's romance eventually broke down because they "weren't compatible anymore", and she felt as though she was constantly "fighting to get his attention" from the 35-year-old footballer.

The 34-year-old actress said on ‘Celebs Go Dating’: "We weren't right for each other. We weren't compatible anymore. I remember I always used to feel quite invisible with Scott. I feel like I was always fighting to get his attention."

Helen - who has children Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and Charlie, three, with Scott - became emotional while talking to the E4 show's dating experts Anna Williamson, 43, and Dr Tara, 35 about how being a mother makes her feel anxious to date, because she thinks a man won't want her for a long-term relationship.

She said: "I don't know if I feel anyone is really going to love me. I know my ex treated me bad, and even though he could be an idiot he loved me.

"I just feel, I don't know if any other man, because I have got three kids, is going to see me for more than just sex. I just say it first because I am aware of it. I think it is just an insecurity."

Helen - who is appearing on the show alongside ‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Webb, 53, ‘Married At First Sight’ star Ella Morgan, 30, ‘Love Island’ alum Chris Taylor, 34, and singer Jamelia, 43 - continued: "I just think men will think, 'Oh she is fit but I would never wife her because she has got three kids.'

"I definitely 100 per cent think I talk about my kids a lot because I don't actually want to talk about me. It's like, 'Oh God I have got to talk about me now'. I don't want to really talk about me.

"I don't know how not to do that though."