Helen Flanagan wants to return to 'Coronation Street' – but hasn't been asked to do so.

Helen Flanagan is up for a return to Coronation Street

The 34-year-old star last appeared on the ITV soap as Rosie Webster in 2018 before going on maternity leave with her second daughter Delilah and would jump at the chance to return to Weatherfield if show bosses want her back.

Helen told the Daily Star newspaper: "I'd absolutely love to go back. I spoke to Sally (Dynevor, co-star) the other day and said, 'Oh you know, I've got to come back.' But they just haven't asked me.

"You have to go back if they ask you. It's up to the producer, it's not really up to you. You have to be asked, you can't just turn up."

The actress – who initially played Rosie between 2000 and 2012 before returning to the cobbles in 2017 - continued: "I went back when I was 27 and I went back for 18 months, and then I left when I was pregnant with Delilah. I loved being back. I really enjoyed it, but I was having more comedy lines rather than the big storylines."

Helen, who was only nine years old when she first appeared on the soap, recently revealed that she developed an eating disorder during her time on 'Coronation Street' as she found a sense of "control" in restricting her diet despite threats that she could lose her job.

The star – who has children Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, three, with former partner Scott Sinclair – told 'The Life of Bryony' podcast: "I remember kind of like the school nurse being involved and 'Coronation Street'. They would call my mum up, and she was like, ‘Helen, you'll lose your job’. And I think it was just a sense of control.

"I think having Matilda for me is really good, like, I need to be a good example because it, I would hate for her to have an eating disorder because it's f****** miserable."