Helen Flanagan is feeling much better after prioritising her mental health

The former 'Coronation Street' star has revealed she went through dark times during which she felt like her "head could have exploded" but she managed to "work through things" and is now feeling much better.

In a post on Instagram, she explained she hit a low point at the end of 2023 following her split from Scott Sinclair - the father of her three children - and spent Christmas in bed.

She wrote: "Christmas - I spent it in bed ... It really hit me out of nowhere. I said to my friends before hand it’s just a day I’ll be fine.

"I had bad mental health. My love life was a s*** show that year ... I didn’t look after my my mental health or think. I felt so s*** and sad.

"I felt like my whole life was f***** up now and I had the perfect family. 13 years is a long time to be with someone.

"My whole 20s. I had a lot of family fall outs too and I also lost basically all my money. ... My mental health was so bad I thought maybe my kids would be better off without me and maybe they would be better off with their dad as he’s more level headed than me. I love my kids more than words can say but when you are not well you’re not well."

Despite going through such a tough time, Helen managed to turn things around. In a subsequent posted, she explained: "In 2024 I prioritised my mental health, made up with a lot of people that I loved and came to a bit of peace ...

"My head is 70 per cent clearer than it was this time last year and for that I am grateful ... Of course my life isn’t perfect no one’s is and everyone has s*** going on but I have a lot to be grateful for ... "

She went on to add: "I remember how I felt in my head this time last year, I felt my head could have exploded and I felt at that time that I needed some tablets to just function ...

"Just thought I’d share this if anyone else is in a really bad place ... You can work though things and things can get better no matter how heavy and hard they feel."