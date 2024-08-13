Helen Flanagan hopes to make a return to 'Coronation Street' in the future.

The 34-year-old actress hasn't appeared as Rosie Webster in the ITV soap since 2018 but hopes to get back into acting once her children grow slightly older.

Helen – who is mother to Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, three, with her former fiance Scott Sinclair – told OK! magazine: "I really want to get back into acting.

"I am a mummy, so I always consider my children before I take jobs. I would never say never when it comes to 'Corrie' but the filming schedule could be quite intense for my little boy at the moment. I'd love to return at some point."

Helen is taking part in the new series of the E4 show 'Celebs Go Dating' and felt it was the perfect time to look for love again after her 13-year relationship with Scott came to an end in 2022.

She said: "I love the show and I was asked before, when I had just split up with my ex-fiance, but I wasn't in the right space. I've been single for two years now and I really wanted to do it."

Helen explained that it can be a challenge dating with kids but is fortunate to have support from the grandparents on both herself and Scott's side of the family.

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' contestant said: "I'm a single mum-of-three and their daddy lives in Bristol, so we live five hours away from each other.

"But I get on very well with his mum, Sally, which makes life so much easier, so we communicate through our parents. My mum is a fantastic help and I do have a nanny.

"Everything's a juggle but I'm very lucky I have supportive grandparents on each side."