Helen Flanagan is smitten with her "kind and patient" new boyfriend Robbie Talbot.

Helen Flanagan has opened up about her new relationship

The ex 'Coronation Street' star started dating the former footballer earlier this year and she's now revealed the romance is going strong - crediting Robbie with being there for her "emotionally" and reminding her of "home".

She told The Sun newspaper: "What I love about Robbie, my boyfriend, is he's very level headed. I have to say, I do think as a girl, I'm very much a boyfriend kind of girl. I always like to have a boyfriend."

Helen split from her former fiance Scott Sinclair - the father of her three children - two years ago and she's admitted she's not a fan of being alone.

She added: "I don't really enjoy being single. It can be fun for a bit, but I definitely like a man there for me.

"Robbie really reminds me of home. He's very northern, and he's very Scouse. He's just lovely. And it just reminds me of home.

"He's a really genuine, lovely man, and he's the funniest man I've ever met ... He's very understanding and very kind and lovely and patient."

Helen previously caused a stir on 'Celebs Go Dating' when she revealed she had fallen for Robbie before filming got underway as she "wasn't supposed" to get involved with anyone outside of the show.

She told OK! magazine: "When I first met Robbie, I wasn't supposed to be seeing anyone. I thought, 'I've never really been single, so I'm gonna work on being single this year and try and be on my own.'

"And then I met him!'"

They met when Robbie saw her walking into a restaurant, and immediately knew who she was from her television career.

However, Helen was impressed he "had the balls" to talk to her, instead of being intimidated.

She said: "I've never met anyone like him. He's not only a lovely man, but he's really, really funny. "And he had the balls to chat me up! Usually I don't get that, but he has so much confidence. And he really takes care of me."