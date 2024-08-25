Helen Flanagan is reportedly dating Robbie Talbot.

Helen Flanagan's new man?

The 34-year-old actress was accompanied by the former non-league footballer at her recent birthday party and friends say Helen is "smitten" with Robbie, 44.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "Helen’s absolutely smitten. They look so good together. She deserves to be happy after everything she’s been through recently.

“She’s tried to keep things out of the public eye, but that’s become difficult as their feelings have grown for each other.

“Helen made no secret of her new relationship at her party, but it is still early days.”

Meanwhile, Helen - who split from sports star Scott Sinclair, 35, with whom she has children Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and three-year-old Charlie in 2022 after 13 years together - recently admitted she wanted an older man.

She told the Sunday People newspaper: "I like an older man because I feel like they are more emotionally mature, a bit more sensitive. When I go on a date I like it to be with someone who’s maybe been through divorce and who has kids because I feel like they -understand me a bit better. I love funny guys, I feel like a good energy is important. The milf needs a dilf!"

Helen also insisted that she could "never" put herself through a relationship that was filled with arguments again.

She said: "I could never ever have another ¬relationship where I was bickering, I haven’t got an argument left in me. It needs to be easy. I feel as well, and a lot of single mums will relate to this, you work hard to make it work with the father of your children, and I really did. I haven’t got it in me, I did all that with the father of my kids, I don’t have the energy!

"I’ve been single for about two years and I think I need a bit of help, to be honest with you. “It’s been a bit of a disaster, it’s probably just one long cringe! Being single is an eye opener, there are some awful men out there.

"I did go on a few dates from an app and it was hilarious. I don’t really get nervous dating, I probably should have been but I just thought it’s been fun. And also, I’m a single mum of three, so to have a night off has been fun. I am feeling confident right now. "