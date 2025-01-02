Helen Worth has already held talks about a 'Coronation Street' comeback.

Helen Worth is open to a Coronation Street return

The 73-year-old actress left the ITV soap on Christmas Day (25.12.24) after 50 years as Gail Platt in an emotional finale, but bosses are keen to bring her back in the future for special guest appearances.

Executive producer Iain MacLeod told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "Helen and I have had a conversation where she said, 'There might be times in my future where I'll come back'.

"If there's a big storyline going on with the Platt family, she might want to come in and play a role in that.

"We certainly wanted to leave the door open so that was possible. We wanted that to still be on the cards."

The soap boss thinks Helen making potential comebacks "here and there" would be welcomed by fans.

He added: "It will be a real treat for viewers if the opportunity arises for Helen to pop in here and there.

"She could play a role in some big moments."

In Gail's final scenes, the iconic character married Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) and shared some emotional moments with her family before leaving the cobbles.

In a heartfelt video shared on social media after her last episode aired, Helen thanked fans for their support over the past five decades.

She said: "Hello, all of you. It's wonderful to have this opportunity to say, ta ta.

"It's been a fabulous 50 years, and I just wanted to thank all of you, some of you who may have been watching for 50 years. Is there anybody? And those of you who've been watching for a few years. Thank you.

"Thanks for coming on the journey with me. I‘ve had a wonderful time. I’ve loved it all.

"All the stories, and of course, working with the wonderful Platts, which, for me, is what it's all about. And there'll be more Platt stories, and I hope you'll be watching."