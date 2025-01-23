Holly Willoughby is "more open" and relaxed with Stephen Mulhern on 'Dancing On Ice'.

Holly Willoughby is said to be more relaxed on Dancing On Ice

The 43-year-old presenter was joined by Stephen, 47, on the ITV competition last year as he replaced her longtime co-host Phillip Schofield, and pro-skater Andy Buchanan has noticed a different in her demeanor on set.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I feel like I've got to know Holly way more since he's been on. He just opened that door.

"He's hilarious. He jokes around, chats to everyone - and now I think she jokes more, she's more open, she chats to us more."

As well as 'Dancing On Ice', Holly and Stephen have worked together on ITV's 'You Bet!' revival.

The hit programme - which originally ran from 1988 to 1997, with Sir Bruce Forsyth, Matthew Kelly and Darren Day appearing as presenters - returned in December for the first of two ITV1 specials, and it pulled in a reported 4.1 million viewers.

Ahead of the second special later that month, the broadcaster commissioned a full series and issued a casting call.

It read: "Are you so skilled at your job you could turn it into a crazy 'You Bet!' challenge?

"Could your incredible speed, strength, memory, or even your sense of smell, taste or hearing help you win big?

"No matter how wild or impossible it seems; we want to hear all about the impressive skill you have to offer.

"So if you think you can turn it into a 'You Bet!' challenge in a bid to take home a cash prize, apply now!"

Holly previously said: "[I am] so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern."

Stephen added: "I loved 'You Bet!' as a kid, so I'm very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby.

"From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves."