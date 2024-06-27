‘Homes Under The Hammer’ star Tommy Walsh has told how his cancer came back, but new treatment has "worked really well".

The 67-year-old TV presenter discovered he had cancer for a third time earlier this year - after he was first diagnosed in 2004, and again in 2022 - but it is now shrinking.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “My cancer came back earlier this year … they found it again under the lung.

“So I had to have this new treatment called SABR and what it is is radiotherapy which targets it to an exact spot without damaging the organs around it.

"So they used that and it shrunk. It is now not anywhere else. It is going away. Because it is shrinking it will shrink down to nothing and disappear. I will then just have to have annual checks. It has worked for me really well.”

Tommy reflected on how lucky he was that his cancer was discovered “just outside his lung”, despite a doctor’s fears.

He said: “They thought it was in the lung and then I would have been in trouble.

"Surgery would have been serious where they cut you open and take a big lump of bone out of the rib and then they would have to put a piece of metal mesh in to stop the lung falling out of the hole.

“So I did not want but we had that as a backup. The SABR treatment has worked and I am healthy so I have not been in any pain.”

The former ‘Ground Force’ star - who has three kids with his wife Marie - enthused about how the NHS “sorted it out”.

Tommy said: “I was treated on the NHS. That is where I go. They have sorted it out and it is a great

"I would always go to the NHS. They have looked after me throughout this whole cancer shenanigans so why would I want to go somewhere else.”