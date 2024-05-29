Hugh Dennis doesn't "really know anything" about the 'Outnumbered' Christmas special.

The beloved BBC sitcom is set to return later this year for the first time since the 2016 festive episode - which came two years after the fifth series came to an end - and with filming set to get underway in November, the 62-year-old actor claimed he's still largely in the dark about the plans.

Appearing on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', he said: “It’s great that it’s coming back.

"We are doing this 40 minute special but we don’t really know anything about it. We’ve read in the paper that we’ve got a grandchild but we don’t know who’s kid it is.”

In the upcoming episode, Hugh will reprise his role as dad Pete and Claire Skinner will be back as mum Sue, which will mark their first time on screen together since announcing their real life relationship.

The 40-minute special will follow the chaos in the downsized home of the Brockmans, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.

Tyger Drew-Honey is to return as eldest son Jake, while Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez will be back as the middle child Ben, and daughter Karen respectively.

Hugh added: “I’m really looking forward to it and we’re all looking forward to it. It’s going to be strange, isn't, it because I don’t think we live together anymore as a family.

"There’s lots of different stuff to reflect and one of the great things about the show was to reflect life as it actually was.”

The show stood out on television by having the younger cast members improvise their line, to make it more authentic.

He pondered: "You’ll never get them to sound like real children unless you let them be real children and the other reason was that when we started, they were so young that they couldn’t read so there was no point in giving them a script.”