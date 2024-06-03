The ‘Outnumbered’ family house will reportedly be absent in the new Christmas special.

The BBC sitcom - which ran from 2007 to 2016 and starred Hugh Dennis and his now-partner Claire Skinner as Pete and Sue Brockman - was filmed at a terraced house in Wandsworth, South West London, but a source has claimed production for the upcoming festive one-off will take place elsewhere.

An industry insider told The Sun newspaper: “Locals are pretty gutted by the realisation as they always liked the association of the rather middle-class family being in their neighbourhood.

“It didn’t harm house prices either — the house in question is estimated to be worth around £1.7million.

“So although Mr. and Mrs. Brockman might have been sad at the kids leaving home, downsizing would have seen them laughing all the way to the bank.”

The 40-minute episode will follow the hardships the Brockmans face in living in a smaller home and parenting their adult children Jake, Ben and Karen, who are played by Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez respectively.

With filming set to get underway in November, Hugh has admitted he “doesn’t really know” anything about the special, which is also set to see Mr. and Mrs. Brockman become grandparents.

During an appearance on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, he said: “It’s great that it’s coming back.

“We are doing this 40 minute special but we don’t really know anything about it. We’ve read in the paper that we’ve got a grandchild but we don’t know who’s kid it is.”

The comedian added it would be “strange” to not see the Brockmans living under the same roof anymore.

He continued: “I’m really looking forward to it and we’re all looking forward to it. It’s going to be strange, isn't, it because I don’t think we live together anymore as a family.

“There’s lots of different stuff to reflect and one of the great things about the show was to reflect life as it actually was.”