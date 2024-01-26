Tim Campbell will not be stopping romances between candidates on 'The Apprentice'.

Tim Campbell won't stop love on The Apprentice

The 46-year-old businessman returns alongside Karren Brady as an aide to Lord Sugar on the new series of the BBC show – which begins on February 1 - and has no concerns if those vying for entrepreneur's investment find love on the programme.

Tim – who won the first series of 'The Apprentice' in 2005 – is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "We're not following them 24 hours a day, or into the toilet like some reality shows have done.

"I just care that candidates focus on the task, as long as it doesn't distract from how they perform and what they're trying to do. But the reality is that we're only human."

Campbell added: "The only romance Lord Sugar refers to is with his beautiful wife, Lady Ann – so thankfully that's the only one we really have to focus on."

Lord Sugar is preparing to host an 18th series of the business show and is "damn sure" that he will reach the round number of 20 – even though the BBC haven't given the milestone series the green light as of yet.

The 76-year-old businessman said: "Well, obviously we're going to do that. No question.

"But bear in mind, it's not my call, it's the BBC's call.

"They're the ones that will decide whether the programme has got longevity beyond 20 series.

"I have a contract to do series 19, I don't have a contract to do series 20 yet, but I'm pretty damn sure that I'll ask them to do it and we'll do it.

"But it's really up to them. It's up to their scheduling and all that type of thing."