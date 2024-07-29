Huw Edwards has been charged with making indecent images of children.

Huw Edwards will appear in court this week on charges of making indecent images of children

The former BBC News anchor - who stepped down from his role at the broadcaster in April, nine months after he was last seen on screen - faces three charges relating to alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022 and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning (31.07.24).

Edwards was arrested last November by London’s Metropolitan Police - and charged with the offences on June 26.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

"The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

"Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

"He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 31 July."

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson added: "Huw Edwards, 62, of South West London, has been charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.

"The CPS authorised the charges after a Metropolitan Police investigation.

"Mr Edwards will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 31 July 2024.

"We remind all that proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The offences can carry a jail term of up to 10 years.

Edwards - who has five children with wife Vicky Flind - joined the BBC as a trainee in 1984 and fronted the 'Six O'Clock News' from 1994 to 2003 before becoming the main presenter of BBC One's flagship 'Ten O'Clock News'.

The veteran broadcaster famously broke the news to the nation after Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 and also led coverage of both her funeral and that of Prince Philip, as well as being lead presenter for King Charles' coronation last May.