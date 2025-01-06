ITV is facing "pressure" to make a full series of 'Bullseye'.

Andrew Flintoff hosted the ITV show

The darts-themed game show made a long-awaited return to TV screens over Christmas, with Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hosting the programme, and ITV is now facing calls to bring it back on a permanent basis, after the show proved to be a ratings hit.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Bosses knew it was a popular comeback, but nobody expected it to do quite so well.

"This definitely puts pressure on ITV to push for a full series on the back of the success of the one-off.

"They would be mad not to, with telly critics and viewers agreeing that the reinvention really worked."

Freddie previously described 'Bullseye' as "was one of [his] favourite shows as a kid".

The former England cricket star admitted that he couldn't wait to follow in the footsteps of comedian Jim Bowen by hosting the iconic TV show.

He said: "I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.

"You can’t beat a bit of Bully!"

Freddie, 47, made his TV comeback in 2024, after he previously suffered serious injuries while shooting an episode of 'Top Gear'.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: "Freddie is a hugely popular TV star and any channel or streamer would be thrilled to sign up one of his shows.

"His return to the limelight is something both telly execs and the public have been longing for and thankfully he now seems ready to return to doing what he loves."