Jack P Shepherd is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Hanni Treweek.

The 'Coronation Street' star Jack P Shepherd popped the question to his partner of seven years during a safari holiday in Tanzania earlier this month and they both shared pictures of the magical moment on Instagram with Hanni writing: "05.06.24 I said YES to forever!!!"

Julia Goulding - who plays Jack's on-screen wife Shona Platt - was among their famous friends who shared messages of congratulations, commenting: "Such beautiful news! Congratulations to you both, absolutely perfect couple."

Jack’'s previous 'Corrie' co-star Michelle Keegan added: "Awww congratulations to you both" while his other previous onscreen wife Paula Lane added: "So strange I had such a feeling about this when I saw your adventure! Huge congratulations both of you."

The couple met when Hanni was working at 'Corrie' and they got to know each other better when they both attended a friend's wedding.

Jack previously told OK! magazine: "We met at 'Corrie' but we only really knew each other to say hello to at work. Then our mutual friends got married and we were both guests at the wedding. We got chatting, I made Hanni laugh, we had a couple of drinks and we flirted. That was it.

"Then we bumped into each other in Sainsbury’s ... Hanni freaked out as she was wearing gym gear and thought she looked a state!"

Jack also explained he always wanted to marry Hanni but he was worried about "scaring" her off.

He added to the publication: "We want to do all those big milestones like marry, have kids and buy a house ...

"I didn’t want to scare Hanni off but we did have the discussion about marriage and children early on, as you need to know you want the same things.