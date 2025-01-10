Jake Quickenden has become a dad for the second time.

Jake Quickenden and Sophie Church have welcomed a baby boy into the world

The 36-year-old reality star has been married to Sophie Church since 2022 and already has Leo, three, with her but took to social media on Friday (10.01.24) morning to reveal that baby Kit had arrived earlier in the week.

He wrote on Instagram: "Welcome to world little one. Kit Quickenden 6lb 13oz.

"Born 08/01/25 - As a dad I just want to say Sophie was incredible, thank you for delivering Kit and being so amazing."

Jake - who rose to fame when he competed on 'The X Factor' in 2012 and then competed on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' before becoming a regular competition presenter on shows such as 'This Morning' - is also stepfather to 10-year-old Freddie, who Sophie has from a previous relationship.

The 'Loose Men' star was inundated with comments from fellow famous faces, who rushed to send their congratulations as he shared the news of his baby's arrival.

'The Masked Singer' judge Davina McCall wrote: "Wow ! Huge huge congrats ! So thrilled for you all" whilst former WAG Lizzie Cundy said: "Wow ! Huge huge congrats ! So thrilled for you all."

Social media star and cleaning expert Mrs Hinch - who is currently expecting her third baby - wrote: "Simply Perfect [heart emoji] congratulations to you and your wonderful family."

Former 'Coronation Street' star Helen Flanagan said: "Congratulations Jake and Sophie" left a string of kisses as well as a heart emoji.

Comedienne Siobhan Phillips - who shot to fame on 'Britain's Got Talent' with a series of songs centered around being the mother of a toddler and will be starring alongside Jake in a UK tour of 'Rita, Sue and Bob Too!' - said: "Well done @sophie__church

"You look amazing straight after birthing him……

"I looked like I’d done a year on crystal meth! He’s perfect, please bring him to meet us all on tour so I can sniff him! "