James Nesbitt is keen for another go at Cold Feet

The 59-year-old actor is up for reprising his breakthrough role as Adam Williams - a part he first took on in 1997 - in the beloved ITV series which also featured Helen Baxendale, 54, John Thomson, 55, and Fay Ripley, 58.

After being asked about the possibility of a return on ITV's 'Lorraine', he said: “I’d love to do that. It was such a big part of my life, it opened so many doors for me, people still talk to me about it on a daily basis.”

James was part of the original run in 2003 before returning with John, Fay, Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst for a revival in 2016, which ran for four series until 2020.

He added: “It’d be good to do more of it because I think people are still interested in what the characters are doing

The show’s creator Mike Bullen previously revealed that he had written a part for Helen - whose character Rachel Bradley was killed off in the original series - but the former ‘Friends’ star did not want to return as ghost.

The 64-year-old writer told The Guardian newspaper: “She said, ‘Thanks but no thanks - it’s a crap part. She definitely made the right decision. It was just me being sentimental.”

Mike - who also broke fans' hearts when he gave Fay’s character Jenny Gifford breast cancer - hinted the show could indeed come back after a few more years and deal with themes like “the barrel of grandparenthood”.

He added: “We feel we’ve explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we’ve told thus far and the issues they’ll be exploring when they are empty nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood.”