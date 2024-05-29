Jamie Oliver has reportedly landed two more food shows on Channel 4.

Jamie Oliver has two new shows in the pipeline

The 49-year-old 'Naked Chef' star split viewers with his recent air fryer series, but the broadcaster is said to have signed him up for two new projects.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, he will host new show 'Jamie's Money Saving Meals', which will feature tips on cutting costs while still making good meals.

He's also set to front food travel show 'Jamie Cooks Georgia', as he explores the southern US state to find out more about its cuisine.

An insider told the outlet: "Bagging these two shows sees Jamie still going strong as a television chef — and they couldn’t have come at a more momentous time.

“He’s currently celebrating 25 years of being on our telly screens as his debut series, 'The Naked Chef', first aired back in 1999."

The new projects are proof of his longevity and fanbase, even after some people criticised his air fryer series for using several of the gadgets to make his meal, despite most people only have one - if any.

The source added: "It’s hard to believe that after a quarter of a century he’s still enjoying making cookery shows and enjoying a huge following.

“That’s despite the fact that he did get a few digs over his air fryer series which aired last month.”

While that show was on air, Jamie was filming in Georgia for this new show, with local media revealing at the time that he'd be meeting "local artisans", learning to cook Georgian dishes, and exploring its unique food culture.

It's said the show is going to air on his social media channels first before moving to Channel 4 "within months", while The Sun notes that 'Jamie's Money Saving Meals' is expected to air on the UK channel later this year.