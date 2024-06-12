Jamie Oliver has reportedly signed a huge new deal with Netflix.

Jamie Oliver is making the move to Netflix

The 'Naked Chef' star has almost exclusively been making programmes for Channel 4 over the last two decades, but after his 'golden handcuffs' deal with the broadcaster ended two years ago, he has been open to projects on other platforms.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, Jamie's first show with the streaming giant will be on their long running hit series 'Chef's Table'.

The programme premiere in 2015, giving viewers a peak at the real lives - and kitchens - of star chefs from around the world.

A source said: "The likes of Jamie Oliver are the ultimate choice for these international streamers, because they bring along a ready-made fanbase in countries dotted around the globe.”

And after the likes of Jeremy Clarkson and Holly Willoughby have begun to explore streaming with shows like 'Clarkson's Farm' and 'Bear Hunt' respectively, it's becoming an appealing medium for stars in the UK.

The insider added: "Signing for a huge streamer has now become a right of passage for the biggest stars on TV.

“It is seen as the next higher step in their career beyond working for the BBC, ITV or Channel 4.

“It’s a situation which might have been unthinkable a few years ago, but it reflects a firm shift towards Netflix and Prime Video fast becoming the go-to for entertainment and factual programming."

The culinary star first rose to fame as 'The Naked Chef' on BBC, before joining Channel 4 in 2002 with 'Jamie's Kitchen'.

He is yet to comment on the situation publicly, but it's thought despite apparently being keen to explore opportunities with Netflix, he still has several shows with Channel 4 in the pipeline.

Just last month, it was reported he has landed two more food projects with the broadcaster, despite splitting viewers with his recent air fryer series.

It's said he will host new show 'Jamie's Money Saving Meals' with cost cutting tips, as well as fronting food travel show 'Jamie Cooks Georgia'.