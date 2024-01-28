Jane Krakowski has been cast in ‘The Good Wife’ spin-off ‘Elsbeth’.

The former ‘Ally McBeal’ actress, 55, will star in the series with other new cast members Linda Lavin, 86, Retta, 53, and Blair Underwood, 59, who have just been announced as the latest additions to the show, alongside the show’s

previously announced 48-year-old guest star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Showrunner Jonathan Tolins told Variety: “We are so thrilled to have such wonderful actors join us in such a diverse assortment of complex and interesting characters on ‘Elsbeth’.

“They’re all spectacular and we can’t believe our luck. We hope to keep attracting such high-calibre talent to face off with Carrie Preston, and play with us in New York.”

‘Elsbeth’ follows Elsbeth Tascioni (played by Carrie), a smart but unconventional attorney who corners brilliant criminals alongside the New York Police Department.

Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), billed as a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insights.

Jane, who is also known for starring in ‘30 Rock’, will play Joann, a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets.

Linda Lavin, who played Joy Grubick in three episodes of ‘The Good Wife’, will appear in ‘Elsbeth’ as Gloria, described as the co-op board president from hell.

Retta, famed for her roles in ‘Parks and Recreation’ and ‘Good Girls’ will play Margo, the top matchmaker to New York’s rich and impossible to please.

Blair Underwood of ‘L.A. Law’ has been cast as the dad and coach of a rising tennis star, so dedicated to his son’s career that he makes a murderous mistake.

‘Elsbeth’ is executive produced by ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Good Fight’ creators Robert and Michelle King.