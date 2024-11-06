Linda Robson is backing her 'Loose Women' co-star Jane Moore to win 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' because will be able to cope with everything the jungle throws at her.

Linda Robson is backing Jane Moore to be Queen of the Jungle

The 'Birds of a Feather' actress will be watching and supporting her pal Jane, 62, when she head to Australia to take part in the ITV reality show.

Linda, 66, insists Jane will not be fazed by the infamous Bushtucker Trials and has the fortitude and can-do attitude to go all the way and be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Speaking to entertainment reporter Simon Gross at the London Lifestyle Awards, Linda said: "Jane will be Queen of the Jungle, I’m telling you now. Jane Moore will do every challenge and she won’t bat an eyelid. She’s definitely gonna be a winner."

Linda - who has appeared on the 'Loose Women' panel with Jane for the past 11 years - competed on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' back in 2012, finishing in ninth place.

The TV star insists there are no secret treats or perks for the celebrities taking part, and if the challenges go badly then it really is rice and beans to eat and water to drink.

She said: "I did it in 2012. It’s like a proper detox, you don’t even get a cup of tea or anything. It was amazing honestly."

Journalist-and-broadcaster Jane is set to be joined in the jungle by McFly's Danny Jones, former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa, Coleen Rooney - the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney - and 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall among others.

The forthcoming series, once again hosted by Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, launches on November 17.

