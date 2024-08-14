Jeff Brazier rarely sees his teenage son - despite living under the same roof as him.

Jeff Brazier stars on the show alongside his son

The 45-year-old TV star appears alongside his son Freddie Brazier on the new series of 'Celebrity Race Across the World', and Jeff has revealed that he relished the experience of spending some quality time with his 19-year-old son.

He said on the BBC One show: "The thing I’m most looking forward to is I feel like I’m going to learn a lot more about my son.

"He isn’t at home loads and as a result I don’t see loads of him, but the beauty of this trip is that he’s with me and he can’t shake me off."

Freddie, meanwhile, admitted that he was struggling trying to decide his own career path.

He said: "Right now I’m figuring out what I’m going to do with my life.

"I think that’s quite tough. Who is Freddie Brazier? I don’t know, but I hope the race will help me find who I am."

Bobby Brazier, Jeff's 21-year-old son, has starred on 'EastEnders' in recent years.

But Jeff previously admitted that he worried about him working in the TV industry.

Jeff told The Times newspaper: "Although a lot of my work has been on TV, I was concerned about him following in my footsteps. But the more he grew spiritually, the less I worried.

"He has found a wonderful balance in his life. He enjoys modelling, he enjoys being on 'EastEnders', but he knows it’s not the be-all and end-all.

"He is authentic, with a charm and maturity that belies his age. He’s ready for whatever life throws at him.

"As a parent, it’s hard to gauge how your child is going to turn out, but when you consider what Bobby has been through, he ain’t done too bad."