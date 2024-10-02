Jess Wright froze her embryos to give herself the chance to have more children.

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star - who already has a two-year-old son, Presley, with her husband William Lee Kemp - revealed that she made steps to ensure the best chance of extending their family before she tied the knot back in 2021 – even though her mother Carol gave birth to her sister Natalya at the age of 40.

Jess told New! magazine: "She did, and she had her naturally as well. I think for me it’s exactly that, and I’m 39 now, so at the minute I’m OK - there’s still time. And William and I have had our embryos frozen, which we did before we got married."

Jess explained that that she froze her embryos "just in case" as her mother entered the menopause at an early age and she didn't want to be left without the option of expanding her brood.

She said: "I think, because my mum went through the menopause very early, which is my concern, we froze our embryos just in case, and before the wedding."

Even though she has taken steps to have more children in the future, Jess admits that she "honestly" has no clue about whether she even wants to have another kid.

She said: "You know what? I honestly don’t know. I get asked that every day, and I don’t know. At the minute, I can say I’m happy as we are."

The reality star also described her son as a "handful" but "hilarious" at the same time.

Jess said: "Oh, he’s two now, and he’s such a handful, let me tell you. He’s hilarious, funny, crazy and lively. He’s a typical little boy, really. He’s completely adorable, and I’m utterly obsessed with him."