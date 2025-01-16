Jess Wright had breast reduction surgery before Christmas, because she was "sick" of her 32DDs.

Jess Wright underwent secret breast reduction surgery

The 39-year-old TV personality had her implants removed following a boob job that was televised on 'The Only Way is Essex' in 2011, and after the new surgery she will now be "a good C or D cup".

She told Closer magazine: "I was so sick of my big boobs – every single red-carpet dress I wanted to wear I had to dress for my boobs.

"My recommendation to any girl out there who has lovely boobs to begin with – which I did have and I still do have, thank God, since having them out – is don’t have any implants.

"I haven’t measured them yet because I’m still recovering, but I reckon they are going to be a good C or D cup. I was a DD before."

Jess - who has a two-year-old son called Presley with her husband William Lee-Kemp - admitted the surgery was painful, but it was all worth it as she can "be me again".

The star added: "I was in pain, and it’s hard with a two-year-old, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

"I’ve got to a point where I’m going back to my roots, and my hair is naturally auburn.

"As I’ve got older, I was just worried about having foreign bodies in my body.

"I just got to the point where I didn’t want anything in me anymore – and if I ever have a daughter, I wouldn’t want her to either.

"I want to be able to enjoy me. I want to be me again."

Jess revealed last August that Presley has a rare congenital heart disease, which has meant the little one will need to undergo major surgery - a date she and her husband do not know yet.

When asked how he was doing, the brunette beauty said: "He’s good, thank you.

"It’s debilitating and it’s awful, but it is what it is.

"We have to learn to live with it now and pray to God that every result we get is good until he has to have surgery.

"You’d never know by looking at him though, because he’s a little dream.

"I would take his pain away in a heartbeat if I could.

"I would swap my heart with his any day of the week. I pray to God every night that he will be fine."