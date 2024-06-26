Joe Wicks and Trinny Woodall are joining the BBC’s ‘Dragons’ Den’ line-up.

The business pitch show is making a comeback in 2025 with regular investors Peter Jones, 58, Deborah Meaden, 65, Touker Suleyman, 70, Sara Davies, 40, and Steven Bartlett, 31, set to get back in their seats – alongside the two famous guests.

As well as fitness guru Joe, 38, and fashion expert-turned beauty entrepreneur Trinny, 60, British businesswoman and philanthropist Emma Grede, 41, will be returning for the second time as a guest Dragon.

Joe – dubbed ‘The Body Coach’ whose daily online PE lessons became a Covid lockdown phenomenon – said about his latest job: “I can’t wait to step into the Den as a Guest Dragon and meet all the brilliant and passionate entrepreneurs.

“My own journey has shown me that with the right mindset and a lot of hard work, anything is possible.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences and hopefully helping some amazing businesses reach their full potential.”

Using his online HIIT sessions as a springboard for his other businesses, Joe has launched a fitness app and releases a string of recipes and books focusing on healthy eating and exercise to support mental health.

Joe, who recently welcomed his fourth child with his wife Rosie, 33, started his career when he launched a bootcamp and personal training business – bringing in customers by handing out fliers on the street.

After becoming the “PE teacher to the nation” during Britain’s Covid lockdowns, he was awarded him an MBE for services to fitness and charity.

Trinny is founder and CEO of her digital-first beauty brand Trinny London after a career as a presenter on the BBC makeover series ‘What Not to Wear’.

The host-turned-businesswoman, who has grown her beauty brand into a global empire since it launched in 2017, said: “Building and growing my beauty brand has been one of the great experiences of my life. I’m delighted to join the next series of ‘Dragons’ Den’ as a Guest Dragon, and look forward to discovering the fantastic ideas and passion that the entrepreneurs will bring to the table.

“I’m looking forward to sharing insights from my own entrepreneurial journey, and hope I can play a part in helping these businesses achieve their goals.”

Emma Grede – who has been named one of America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022–2024 and America’s Richest Self-Made Women Under 40 2022 by Forbes – is the co-founder and boss of Good American, as well as a founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand and chairwoman of The Fifteen Percent Pledge.