'In With A Shout' is reportedly on hold after just two series.

Joel Dommett's In With A Shout is in doubt

The ITV Saturday night game show - which was hosted by Joel Dommett - first aired in April 2023 before returning for a second series earlier this year, but now there are doubts about whether or not another run is coming in the future.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Despite having a hugely popular host in the form of Joel, 'In With a Shout' didn't make quite the same impact as other Saturday night shows.

"It certainly didn't have the same appeal as his other big gig, 'The Masked Singer'.

"So it's easy to see why ITV might be thinking carefully about the show's future, though at this stage they aren't saying it's been given the chop."

The 39-year-old comedian is set to hit the road on his own 'Happy Idiot' tour from February to June 2025.

The insider added: "Joel is embarking on a nationwide comedy tour in the early part of next year - but it's unclear whether the show's being paused for that reason, or whether he's doing the tour because the show's been paused.

"Gameshows are a highly competitive market and ITV have already confirmed a raft of them will be returning in 2025."

Joel previously revealed he "looks up" to Dermot O'Leary and 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' duo Ant and Dec as he looks to emulate their longevity in television.

He told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "The really hard part is longevity. Getting on TV is really difficult. And doing shows that you really love and enjoy is really hard. But to stay in that place for the next 30 years is even harder. I think that’s why I look up so much to people like Ant and Dec and Dermot [O’Leary] and all those people who have done it so well for so long."