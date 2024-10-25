Johnny Vegas thinks his house is haunted.

The 54-year-old comedian features in the cast of Channel 4's new zombie comedy 'Generation Z' and explained that it wasn't hard to get inspiration as he is convinced that a poltergeist is lurking in his property in Richmond, London.

Johnny is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "I have a ghost in my house. When I moved in it was the first time I had a bigger house because I grew up in a terraced street.

"But then I discovered I have a presence in my house. Other people have felt something in there too. I found out that the family before had had an exorcism.

"I think she (the ghost) is a nice woman. I just don't think she likes company."

Anita Dobson, 75, also features in Ben Wheatley's series as zombie pensioner Janine but admitted that she needed some convincing before joining the cast.

The former 'EastEnders' actress said: "I got a message from my agent saying that something exciting had just come in the inbox. I read it and thought: 'I'm not sure about this.'

"So we had a little chat, then I spoke to Ben Wheatley, who was so lovely and sweet and unassuming, and a diamond to work with – you can't imagine all this stuff comes out of his head!

"So I just thought, I've never done this before, maybe I'll find out things about me in the process of doing it – which I did, actually.

"You may be older, but there are still good parts out there. You've just got to be open to them."