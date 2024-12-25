Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby have drawn up their top three celebrity Christmas dinner guests.

The ‘Capital Breakfast’ trio have interviewed mega stars on their show, including Katy Perry, Paul Mescal, and Cynthia Erivo – but the presenters had to think hard for a few moments before deciding on one star each to join them for a hearty festive dinner.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Jordan, 34, said: “Let’s go for Taylor Swift!”

Chris, 37, decided: “A good all-rounder for Christmas Day is Niall [Horan]. You'll have a lovely dinner with him, a lovely sing song afterwards, and he’ll get the guitar out.

“I can imagine it all being planned out lovely, and having a few Guinnesses.”

And Sian, 38, added: “I always go default to Alison Hammond. I adore that woman. She would always be first dibs round any sort of table.”

This year has been huge for the radio station’s breakfast show, particularly in April when, after 10 years at BBC Radio 1, Jordan joined after replacing Roman Kemp – and Sian and Chris are “super proud” of their “Greatest Showman”.

The 38-year-old broadcaster said: “What a year. April, Jordan joins with a bang.

“We’ve got a brass band coming through Leicester Square, he comes in as 'The Greatest Showman' – and he’s lived up to that title.

“He’s been the most fun, he’s just been game for everything, and I feel like our breakfast show is the most exciting thing at the moment, and it feels like there’s a buzz around it and that everyone is talking about it.”

Chris – who worked at Radio 1 from 2012 until 2022 – added: “Everything feels so exciting but also, I’m just super proud of Jordan in what he’s done in coming over from Radio 1, which is something I did before him, and it’s a big thing.

“It’s a big move, especially when you’ve grown up as we have through that place, and to come here and do the thing that we three have now created, we’re so proud of it.”

“It feels like we’ve got over launching it, and the ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ feels like a celebration for us of what we’ve achieved over the last few months.

“And everything has gone right.”

On working with Sian and Chris, Jordan said: “These two are the best people to work with.

“We just go in every morning, and we can have a laugh.

“It’s a pleasure working with them.”