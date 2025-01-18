Katie Dadzie and Nick Knowles have picked their wedding venue.

Katie Dadzie and Nick Knowles' wedding plans

Although Katie, 34, has yet to choose her dress, she insisted that it is low on her priorities as she is more concerned about having great food on their big day.

She told MailOnline: "I don't know what we're doing. The most important thing for me is getting married and then secondly is the food."

Katie also hit out at criticism of her age-gap romance with 'DIY:SOS' star Nick, 62.

She said: "I think at the start, it was probably more irritating, especially for my family. But now those comments kind of just pass over me because we both know it's not true.

"Nick works hard, he has what he has. I work hard, I have what I have and then we buy each other stuff.

"So we're both really comfortable with where we are with that and you will always get it because there's an age gap.

"I know plenty of people who are together and the same age where someone's using the other one for money and they're not happy.

"So as long as I know it's not true and he knows it's not true, I think that's, that's pretty much all that matters."

However, Katie admitted she used to let the comments bother her and they led to strain in her relationship with Nick.

She said: "We've had like ups and downs with it because I am not from that background at all.

"Nick I think generally has a very thick skin to it and he's very good at dealing with it. I'm not."