Nick Knowles forced to pay out for knee treatment after shock Strictly injury

The 62-year-old TV star tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) during rehearsals for the show, and revealed he has been shelling out for his own treatment because “‘Strictly’ insurance did not cover the operations”.

Taking to X, Nick wrote: “Thank you for all the amazing messages. To answer a few questions, the brace helps keep it stable as I recover. No, ‘Strictly’ insurance did not cover the operations. I paid for them myself but I'm hoping they will help with rehab.”

The ‘DIY SOS’ star thanked his 34-year-old fiance Katie Dadzie for being “amazingly patient” with him throughout his recovery, and said he was aiming to “walk normally ready for ‘DIY SOS’ in February”.

He joked: “In my ¬letter to Santa, I did not have two major operations - three knee and one elbow braces, and learning to walk upstairs again - but that's what he brought me.

“One of the most expensive Xmas holidays ever. But determined to walk normally ready for ‘DIY SOS’ in February.”

On Instagram, Nick shared videos of himself relearning how to walk up stairs with crutches and said he hoped he would be “back to 100 per cent fitness” by August next year.

He wrote: “It’s been frustrating and very expensive but I’m determined to get back to 100 per cent fitness which I hope will be around August 2025.

Thanks for all the well wishes and encouragement - happy new year all (sic).”

In a separate update on social media, the former ‘Who Dares Wins’ presenter shared a video of him having physio on his knee after three operations.

He captioned the clip: “For those of you who have had knee surgery you’ll know that first step the next day is quite a challenge but amazing it IS the next day thanks to a brilliant surgeon - and the trick is then staying patient when you want to be up and about.

“I am not naturally a patient person (sic).”