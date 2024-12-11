Katie Price will never go back to 'Loose Women' because they were "dark times" for her.

Katie Price is never going back to Loose Women

The 46-year-old star regularly appeared on the ITV daytime programme as a panellist from 2015 until 2018, but she has now confessed a return will never happen because she does not get a "good feeling in [her] belly" when she thinks about the show.

Speaking to James Phelan on the 'My Life Is Chaos' podcast, she admitted: "I look at it and think, no I know that was dark times for me, so I haven't got a good feeling about 'Loose Women' in my belly.

"So if they ever asked me to do it, my answer would be, 'No thank you.'"

The ex-glamour model appeared on the programme - which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024 - alongside the likes of Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha, and Katie has insisted her decision is nothing "against the girls".

She added: "So not against the girls or anyone, it's I just don't want to do it. I've been there, done it for like two years."

On her podcast 'The Katie Price Show', she previously revealed some of the panellists annoyed her when they did not ask her son Junior Andre how she was doing when he was on the programme.

Katie said: "They did p*** me off when Junior was on it, not even asking a question, 'How's your mum?' and all of that. Very disrespectful."

Her comments come as panellist Linda Robson claimed earlier this year that the mum-of-five - Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny - wanted to make a comeback, but the 'Birds of a Feather' actress said she cannot because of her behaviour.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, in her book 'Truth Be Told: Tales from a Baggy Mouth', she wrote: "I love Katie Price but sometimes I think she deliberately tries to shock.

"I did an awards show with her once where we were both supposed to be presenting together but no one could find her anywhere.

"She eventually turned up with minutes to spare. When we got out on the stage, she started talking about herself and I had to tell her, ‘Oi! It ain’t about you today.'

"Whenever I bump into her now, she tells me how she wants to come back to 'Loose Women'. And I say, ‘But, Katie, you can’t f****** behave yourself, can you?' "