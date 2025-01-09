Katy Cavanagh is returning to 'Coronation Street' after almost 10 years.

Katy Cavanagh is returning to Coronation Street

The 51-year-old actress first joined the ITV soap as Julie Carp back in 2008 before her character left the cobbles with newsagent Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) in 2015, although they later broke up as he returned without her.

Now, ITV has confirmed Katy has already started filming her scenes, and Julie will be back in Weatherfield on February 21.

She will surprise her sister Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) as part of Sue's exit storyline in late spring following her decision to leave the soap after 25 years.

Katy said: "It is exciting to dust off Julie’s quirky wardrobe again and an absolute joy to step back onto the cobbles.

"Julie is so much fun, I’ve missed her.”

While Eileen and Todd Grimshaw - now played by Gareth Pierce, who took over from Bruno Langley when the character returned in 2020 - are delighted to reunite with their family member, her motives for returning remain a secret.

Meanwhile, it's unclear how her former flame Brian will react to her arrival.

Producer Kate Brooks said: “We're delighted to have the inimitable Julie Carp back on the Cobbles.

"As the ever lovable Julie breezes back into the lives of the Grimshaws, not everything is quite as it seems, and Julie's secret sets off a chain of events that has huge ramifications for Eileen."

The soap boss insisted seeing Katy back in the role is "like she's never been away".

She added: "Katy has slipped back into Julie's shoes with such ease that it's like she's never been away, and we can't wait for the audience to watch Julie's story unfold; a story full of love, laughter and tears."

Since leaving 'Corrie' a decade ago, Katy has appeared in the likes of 'Midsomer Murders', 'Murder on the Blackpool Express' and 'Not Going Out'.