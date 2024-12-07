Si King has announced that he will continue to make TV programmes alone, following the death of his best friend and co-star Dave Myers earlier this year.

Si King announces new TV plans after Dave Myers' death

Dave passed away after a battle with cancer and while Si plans to retire their 'Hairy Bikers' shows, he will continue to make new programmes after receiving Dave's blessing.

During a special screening of 'The Hairy Bikers: You'll Never Ride Alone', which airs on BBC One on December 23, Si , 58, said: "Grief comes and comes and goes and goes. It’s important that I honour the Bikers’ legacy, and it’s important that I do stuff that I want to do still because Dave was very clear and adamant [that I did]. As I would want for him if the shoe was on the other foot.

"It would be different. That was Dave and I. He’s no longer with us. I would want it to be different. That’s very important."

Si also spoke about the bravery his friend showed as they filmed their final series together.

He said: "I could only admire the courage of the man as we rode side by side once again. The last series that we did together, not just myself and Dave but all of our crew that we’d worked with for 10, 15, 20 years in some cases, was a testament to his determination.

"He was absolutely adamant that he wanted to get back on the road, back on the bike, and feel like he wasn’t just a cancer patient anymore. He wanted to feel like one of the Hairy Bikers again, and I think that kept him going."

And, he explained that the upcoming series was designed to give the fans closure.

He said: "‘It’s quite emotional. You never want to make a programme like that, do you? But it was important to celebrate the man and what he’s achieved. And it was important to give our audience a goodbye as well."