Kirsty Wark has accused Gregg Wallace of making "sexualised" jokes while filming for 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

Gregg Wallace has stepped back from the show

The 69-year-old journalist starred on the BBC show back in 2011, and she's accused Gregg of telling stories and making jokes of a “sexualised nature” in front of the contestants and crew

Kirsty - who is best known for hosting 'Newsnight' - told the BBC: "There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this.

"It was completely one-way traffic. But I think people were uncomfortable and [it was] something that I really did not expect to happen."

Banijay UK, the production company behind 'MasterChef', has launched an investigation after the BBC received complaints about Wallace's behaviour.

Gregg has stepped away from the show while the investigation takes place and the TV star is "committed to fully cooperating throughout the process”.

Banijay UK said in a statement: "Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set."

Meanwhile, the BBC has insisted that inappropriate behaviour "will not be tolerated".

The broadcaster said: "We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated. Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them."

Gregg has been accused of making inappropriate sexual comments by 13 people. However, the 'MasterChef' host has denied engaging in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.