Laila Rouass has declared that she feels "stronger and sexier" following her split from Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Laila Rouass feels 'stronger and sexier' after her split from Ronnie O'Sullivan

The 'Footballer's Wives' actress and the snooker great are said to have ended their decade-long romance for good recently and Laila has now taken to social media to address the separation publicly for the first time.

In an emotional Instagram post accompanied by an AI-generated image of herself, the 53-year-old star wrote: "Break ups can strip you down to your essence.

"I got through mine by using pain as fuel to take control because no matter what, we will lose parts of ourselves in relationships. It's normal, don't beat yourself up.

"One thing I'm conscious of not doing is trying to get back where I was. No, I'm discovering who I've become.

"I've gone through various emotions... hurt, pain, anger but what I've realised about anger is that it's bottomless.

"It can go on and on and once you're in that black hole... it's very hard to drag yourself back out.

"Anyone going through a break up... I want to tell you that you will come out the other side.

"I have and I feel so much better, stronger and sexier. Life has a funny way of throwing in a plot twist here and there."

Laila added: "Just roll with the punches because life is so much richer, so much fuller when you drop the anger, the resentment and the regret

"I'm looking back at my last relationship with a smile and a wave, because time moves on and I don't like to play catchup."

Laila and seven-time world snooker champion Ronnie are thought to have remained on good terms and continue to live near each other.

An insider told MailOnline: "There's no bad blood between them. They're getting on with their lives and continue to be close friends. There's no ugly fallout, that's for sure."