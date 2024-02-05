Ian Lavender has died at the age of 77.

The actor was best known for his role as Private Pike in the classic sitcom 'Dad's Army' and was the last surviving cast member of the series following the death of Frank Williams in 2022 but passed away on Friday (02.02.24) and the 'Dad's Army Radio Show' announced on his passing on Monday afternoon.

A statement posted to X/Twitter read: "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful, Ian Lavender. In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad’s Army main cast. His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come."

The actor - who is survived by his wife Miki Hardy but was initially married to actress Suzanne Kerchiss - was just 22 years old when he was given the role of Private Pike and starred in all 80 episodes alongside the likes of Arthur Lowe, Clive Dunn, and John Le Mesurier in the series that followed a group of elderly Home Guard local defence volunteers at the outbreak of World War II.

The statement added: "He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year’s tour to his memory.

Our thoughts and love are with Ian’s wonderful wife Miki, their family and close friends."

The sitcom concluded in 1977 and Ian went on to star as Bertrand Hepplewhite in 'Parsley Sidings' and made guest appearances in 'Yes Minister', 'Keeping Up Appearances', ' and 'Goodnight Sweetheart' throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

From 2001 until 2005, he played Derek Harkinson on BBC soap opera 'EastEnders' and reprised the role over the festive period in 2016 in what became his final television role.