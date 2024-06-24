Laura Anderson has called out Gary Lucy for allegedly not seeing their little girl in almost six months.

Laura Anderson claims Gary Lucy hasn't seen daughter Bonnie in almost six months

The 35-year-old former 'Love Island' star has nine-month-old daughter Bonnie with the 42-yer-old former 'Hollyoaks' actor, but she has claimed he hasn't been to see her since the start of 2024.

Reacting to a troll who asked if the little one ever sees her dad, Laura replied on Instagram: “Do you mean has her daddy seen her….No he hasn’t since 2nd January if you would like to direct those questions to him as I have no control over the actions of others x."

Laura responding to the critic comes after she confessed being a single parent has been hard.

The blonde beauty split from Gary before their daughter was born and Laura admitted that while she never expected to be solo when raising her child, she is determined to make it work for them.

She told The Mirror: "I think it was hard to get my head around initially, it wasn't what I expected. But that's the cards I was dealt in the end. Of course, I'm going to make it work for my child, even more so. I feel like I'm a really good mum, to be honest."

However, Laura admitted that things can be difficult.

Offering advice, she said: "Prioritise what you need to do, it's just me. I have to make it work. I am tired but of course, I'm going to be tired. I'm bringing up a human soul, that's what I signed up for.

"[Bonnie's] great, your social life does a take a little bit of a backseat but most people, your good friends understand that.

"Think how many mums out there are struggling with that work-life balance, it's not just me. It's so relatable and that's the best thing about 'Love Island', having a social media following, I've really understood it more since having a baby. It's so nice to resonate and it really is a positive place.

"It's just full of mums, it's not all about 'you're trying to look sexy all the time' because that's not important."