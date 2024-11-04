Laura Whitmore's family "are a big fan of Disney".

Laura Whitmore at the event in London

The 39-year-old TV star - who has a three-year-old daughter called Stevie Re with her husband, comedian Iain Stirling - recently attended the Magical Holiday Event at the Disney Store on Oxford Street in London, and Laura has admitted to loving the experience, describing it as "absolute magic".

Laura - who has been married to Iain since 2020 - said: "We are a big fan of Disney in our house so no better way to kick start the festive season than at Disney Store’s Magical Holiday Event.

"It was absolute magic and seeing all the new fab products is creating a lot of excitement - especially those from the new 'Moana 2' film!"

The event actually attracted a host of well-known celebrities, including Ollie Locke, Ryan Libbey, Zara McDermott, and Michelle Heaton, and they were all treated to an enchanting showcase of new Disney products and festive activities.

Ollie, 37 - who is best known for appearing in the reality TV series 'Made in Chelsea' - admitted to being "inspired" by the event in London.

The TV star - who attended the Disney Store alongside his husband Gareth and their two children, Opollo and Cosima - said: "This has been such a brilliant day for the whole family.

"Disney Store has brought the festive spirit alive with so many wonderful activities for the kids. The new holiday product range has truly inspired me with its attention to detail and creativity - Disney Store has really thought of everything to make this season magical!"