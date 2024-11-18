Lauren Goodger plans to have her breast implants removed.

Lauren Goodger wants to embrace a natural look

The 38-year-old TV star had a breast enlargement ten years ago, but Lauren is now keen to return to her "natural" look as she tries to find the man of her dreams.

She told OK! magazine: "I don’t want any silicone in my body – I don’t want anything fake. I want my boobs natural.

"It’s not healthy to have these big plastic things sitting on top of your lungs. I struggle to breathe properly and I’m always out of breath – because of my boobs."

Initially, Lauren "looked" and "felt" great after getting a breast enlargement. But becoming a mum has led to a change in attitude.

The reality TV star - who has Larose, three, and Lorena, who passed away after birth in 2022 - said: "When you get stuff done when you’re younger it’s great. I looked great, felt great and had a really good time with them.

"Now, I’m older, I’ve had two kids, I’ve breastfed, they don’t look like what they used to look like."

Lauren is ultimately determined to become "healthier and happier".

What's more, Lauren doesn't want her daughter to follow in her footsteps.

She shared: "I’ve got a daughter and because I’ve done it, she won’t be doing it.

"I don’t want her to change anything – hair colour or anything. I haven’t had fillers in over two years – I have Botox three times a year. I don’t drink, have caffeine, smoke, vape – nothing. I just want to be healthier and happier."