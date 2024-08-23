LeAnn Rimes got "really emotional" on the set of 'The Voice.'

LeAnn Rimes got 'really emotional' on the set of The Voice

The 41-year-old singer replaced Anne-Marie as a judge on the ITV1 talent show and the UK and spent "whole episodes" in floods of tears as she and co-stars Sir Tom Jones, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, and will.i.am made tough decisions over who to send through and who to send home.

LeAnn is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's HOTTV column as saying: "I cried the whole episodes. I really did. I got really emotional on set.

“It broke my heart that we didn’t turn for people, and we don’t get to see some of the artists. We don’t get to know the stories or watch their backstory. We were all just sitting there heartbroken for those people.

“For me, it’s always about a feeling — do you make me cry? Do you give me chills?

“Can you communicate what you’re singing and hit my heart? Because that’s how you draw people in. And then, when it touches me, I’m turning. That’s the magic.”

The 'Can't Fight The Moonlight singer was a new addition to the series alongside McFly star Tom -who replaced 'Troublemaker' singer Olly Murs following his five-year tenure on the panel- and she admitted her fellow newcomer was also moved to tears during the auditions.

She said: “He cried as much as I did. Both of us had a cry-off at some point be- cause we were both so moved by some of these artists.”

But Olly admitted that his sudden axing from the series came as "a bit of a shock" as he acquiesced that bosses would find "someone great" to fill his shoes.

Speaking in September, he told The Sun newspaper: “I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.

“I don’t want to... say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave – I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’.

“No. Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah.

“Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me… .”

'The Voice' returns on August 31 at 8pm, on ITV1 ITVX.