Gok Wan is to become a permanent co-host of Magic Radio Breakfast.

The 50-year-old presenter - who has been a regular face on British television since he launched 'How to Look Good Naked' on Channel 4 in the late 2000s - is thrilled to be joining the early morning radio show, and will appear alongside Harriet Scott every weekday from Monday January 27.

He said: "I am beyond excited to be joining the Magic Radio Breakfast team. I have loved working with the crew and of course getting to know our fabulous listeners. I have truly fallen in love with radio and I don’t even mind the early mornings, I’m an early riser anyway! We are going to have a brilliant time and I want you all to join us in the daily fun. Harriet is a wonderful co-host and I can’t wait for our Magic to happen!"

Harriet has been the co-host of Magic Radio Breakfast since 2017 and frequently interviews stars on the show and has recently chatted to the likes of pop singers Kylie Minogue and Rick Astley as well as 'EastEnders' legend Danny Dyer and actress Emily Atack, both of whom are starring in the new TV series 'Rivals'.

Harriet added: "I know that our listeners are going to love spending their mornings with Gok just as much as I do. We’re all going to have some adventures together in 2025 and I can’t wait"

Until Gok - who has also carved out a culinary career with shows like 'Gok Wan's Easy Asian' and has also cooked on 'This Morning' - joins the radio programme permanently after Christmas, he will appear as a guest on a rotational basis with the likes of Magic Soul broadcaster Lemar, as well as McFly star Harry Judd.

