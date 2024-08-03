Leigh Francis turned down I'm A Celeb

Leigh Francis turned down 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 51-year-old comedian revealed he was previously approached by show bosses about competing in the ITV reality show but he declined the offer.

Speaking to fans on Instagram, he said: "No way. They did ask me, though. I took the meeting and they were nice people but I just don't want to do it."

He was also asked to take part in 'Big Brother' in 2006 but he told his agent: "No chance! I'd rather rip me eyes out."

Meanwhile, Leigh recently admitted he believes the days of his alter-ego Keith Lemon hosting 'Celebrity Juice' are over for good.

The star - who fronted the iconic and outrageous X-rated game show from 2008 to 2022 - insisted the way comedy works has "changed" too much with comedians having to watch what they say.

He told the 'How To Be In The Spotlight' podcast: "The comedy landscape has changed. You can't say things that you used to say."

Leigh admitted being a father has also impacted his own goals, and he has grown up "a little bit" when it comes to the material he wants to present in public.

He explained: "Also, I grew up a little bit, I've got kids - it's embarrassing when you go to do the school run when the night before you were running about in a studio with your big fat d*** out."

Between a changing world and Leigh's own personal growth, he believes the door is closed on 'Celebrity Juice'.

He added: "I don't think it will come back."