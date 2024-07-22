'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' will not feature any politicians this year.

Nigel Farage was the latest celebrity to compete in the jungle

The ITV1 reality show - which will return to screens towards the end of 2024 - featured Nigel Farage prior to his victory with Reform UK in last year's series and the year before that, former health minister Matt Hancock was seen competing in the Australian jungle but just weeks after the General Election, bosses have are said to have decided that their audience will have "had enough" of politicians on screen for now.

A source told The Daily Star newspaper: "They're not doing politicians this year. It's been a heightened year for everyone when it comes to politics, what with the General Election.

"People have definitely had enough of seeing them on their screens."

Other politicians to have featured on the programme over the course of the long-running reality show include former Labour MP Lembit Opik in 2008, as well as former Conservative MPs Nadine Dorries and Edwina Currie in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

In February, it was reported ITV bosses were considering banning politicians from ‘IAC’ as hosts Ant and Dec had grown tired of them.

An industry insider told the Daily Mirror: “In the past it’s been really interesting to see which politicians are willing to join the show, with some even serving MPs.

“But this year, with an election looming, it doesn’t feel like the right moment for that.

“Coming on top of Farage not helping to pull in the punters last year, and Ant and Dec making it clear they want a change, this year it’s a case of avoid, avoid, avoid.

“It’s time for something different so it’s fair to say no one is seeking any controversial figures from the world of politics at this stage.”