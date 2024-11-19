Linford Christie and Ian 'H' Watkins have signed up to BBC One's 'Celebrity Escape to the Country'.

Linford Christie to star in Celebrity Escape to the Country

The former Olympic athlete and the Steps performer will be on the hunt for their perfect countryside retreat as they star in the spin-off to 'Escape to the Country'.

Joined by the legendary opera singer Alfie Boe, 'Countryfile' star Anita Rani, 'Loose Women' panellist Kaye Adams, and 'The Apprentice' series one winner and entrepreneur Tim Campbell, the hour-long episode will see the stars "explore the joys and challenges of finding the ultimate rural retreat, whilst celebrating the beauty of the British countryside", as well as reveal their personal stories for the relocation.

Julie Shaw, Commissioning Editor, said: "Our homes are central to our sense of belonging, and finding a new home is one of the biggest decisions any of us will ever make, famous or not famous.

"This series we get an insight into the celebrities, their careers and their families, essentially the journey they’ve been on from where they began long before the cameras and spotlights.

"We cover the UK, including the beautiful hills and valleys in the Vale of Glamorgan and Stirlingshire, helping people to escape from world-famous cities like Glasgow and London - it's a magical tour around some of the UKs most beautiful homes.”

Last year's five-part series saw TV doctor Ranj Singh, The Chase's Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan, Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, TV personality Christopher Biggins and The Fizz's Cheryl Baker escape to the rolling green hills of the British countryside.

It is once again being made by Naked West productions, who are also responsible for the likes of Channel 4's 'Grand Designs' and BBC Two's 'Great British Railway Journeys'.

Tom O'Brien, Managing Director of Naked, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back one of last year’s stand out success stories – the celebrity edition of Escape.

"Loved by viewers for its up - and off - beat tone, it’s great to be doing more with one of our strongest regional brands."

'Celebrity Escape to the Country' returns next month.