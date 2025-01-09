Lorraine Kelly has hired Joe Baggs to teach her about TikTok.

Lorraine Kelly is learning about TikTok

The 65-year-old TV presenter has enlisted the help of the 'Gogglebox' star in an effort to master the video-sharing app for a new segment on her talk show.

Lorraine explained: "I like to keep up with all the social media trends and it was great to learn all about TikTok from Joe who knows his stuff and is also great company and very funny."

The veteran presenter is learning about the app ahead of launching a new feature on her TV show.

Lorraine - who has been at ITV for more than three decades - said: "We are at the start of 2025, and our new feature, 'What are you waiting for?', it’s all about doing something that you never really thought you could do. Something different, something fantastic. So ... I am going to learn to do the TikTok as I call it. Yes, TikTok - and I have got an expert to help me."

An insider has revealed that Lorraine is ultimately hoping to "break the internet" with her new segment.

The presenter will be joined by the likes of Tyler West, Amy Dowden, Mark Heyes and Claer Barrett for the feature.

The source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Having been a famous fixture on TV screens for over 40 years, Lorraine is an expert when it comes to all things broadcasting but how will she get on in the virtual world of TikTok?

"Lorraine will tap into the latest viral trends, as well as attempting to cook up an idea to help her break the internet."