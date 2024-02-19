Louis Walsh has reportedly signed up to appear in the next series of 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The 71-year-old TV talent show judge/music manager is said to have landed a six-figure deal to move into the Big Brother house when the show returns for a run on ITV1 in March and TV bosses are reportedly hoping Louis lifts the lid on his life in showbiz during his time on camera.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "He is one of the most intriguing signings for 'Celebrity Big Brother' because he has almost half a century of experience in showbusiness to recall when he enters the house.

"Viewers will be most interested in his memories of his time on 'The X Factor' and working with huge music acts including Westlife and Boyzone.

"But there may be a few celebrities outside the house who are feeling nervous about what he might say, because Louis is notoriously outspoken."

ITV bosses have yet to confirm the line-up for the new show, but other names rumoured to be entering the house include former 'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Faryal Makhdoom - wife of boxer Amir Khan - and Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Another former 'Love Island' star Olivia Attwood is said to have been in talks to join while other names mentioned include Katie Price, 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge Shirley Ballas, Rebekah Vardy - the wife of England footballer Jamie Vardy and 'TOWIE' star Joey Essex.

The star-studded version of the celebrity spin-off show will air on ITV next month, co-hosted by new 'Big Brother' presenters Will Best and AJ Odudu, who presented ITV's first-ever series of the reality TV show last year.

At the time, the launch show was pre-recorded, which narrator Marcus Bentley said was to "avoid chaos", but the premiere of the new celebrity season looks set to be live.