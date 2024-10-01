Lacey Turner is feeling "lucky" after falling pregnant with her third child.

The 'EastEnders' actress - who plays Stacey Slater in the BBC One soap - took to Instagram to share a snap of her and husband Matt Kay's daughter Dusty, five, and three-year-old son Trilby, holding pictures of her baby scan.

She wrote in the caption: "Aren’t we lucky ..."

Lacey also posted a picture of her and Matt with their kids and their baby scan pictures.

Several 'EastEnders' stars past and present congratulated the couple.

Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) was in tears at the news.

She commented: "NOOO WAY!!!!!!!!! Omg! [crying emoji]

I’m not crying i swear!!

Congratulations you beautiful soul xx happy dance

All my love,

Potato xxxxxxxxxx (sic)"

Patsy Palmer - who plays Bianca Jackson - wrote: "Congratulations beautiful girl and family. Yes you are very lucky and a wonderful mum so lucky them too

"love you and can’t wait for big hugs again soon (sic)"

Lorraine Stanley - who previously portrayed Karen Taylor - wrote: "Congratulations!!! What beautiful news,lots of love to you all (sic)"

Danny Dyer posted two heart emojis, and Jacqueline Jossa wrote: "So special ! Congratulations angel all of you!! Beautiful x (sic)"

Lacey was recently confirmed as the host of new podcast, 'We Started Here', for BBC Sounds.

The Albert Square veteran - who has played Stacey on and off for 20 years - said: "'EastEnders' holds a very special place in my heart, it was my very first acting job, and although I have been fortunate enough to explore other roles, for me nothing compares to working on a soap.

"With this podcast I get the opportunity to talk to some incredibly talented people in the industry that also started their career on a soap, including writers, actors and many more, and I get to explore how soaps launched their careers and where they are now, which is very exciting."