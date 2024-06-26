Mackenzie Crook will direct the second series of Bridget Christie’s menopause comedy ‘The Change’.

‘The Detectorists’ creator, 52, will be at the helm of the return of the 52-year-old comic’s critically acclaimed, BAFTA and RTS-nominated hit, which starts filming next month.

Bridget, who recently made headlines over her split from comic husband Stewart Lee, 56, is again writing and starring in the series, which sees her despairing housewife character Linda continue her journey of self-discovery after fleeing her drab suburban existence for a hippie-style life in the ancient woodlands of the Forest of Dean.

Mackenzie said: “‘The Change’ was my favourite TV show of 2023 and so to find myself directing series two feels like winning a competition.

“My prize includes Bridget’s beautifully crafted scripts, a cast of comedy legends, and a summer of filming in the glorious British countryside.

“What a privilege to be working with (producers) Expectation and to be back on Channel 4 where I started my career.”

Bridget added: “‘Detectorists’ was my favourite British TV show of the past decade and was a huge influence on ‘The Change’, so to have Mackenzie directing the second series feels like a mad dream.

“I can’t think of anyone better suited to direct.”

Series one of ‘The Change’ saw Linda, who is married to slobby husband Steve – played by 58-year-old Omid Djalili – pack up her belongings and jump on her Triumph motorcycle to reclaim some of the 3.5 million minutes she estimated she had spent on of domestic drudgery.

It ended with a folksy coming-of-age parade through the woods, which saw Linda crowned the ‘Eel Queen’.

A synopsis for the upcoming series – which will also feature Susan Lynch, 53, Liza Tarbuck, 59, and 66-year-old Paul Whitehouse – said: “At the start of series two, Linda has got some explaining to do.

“Faced with the repercussions of the lies she’s told the forest community, along with losing the Mother Tree, and the arrival of husband Steve who has come to bring her home, Linda’s future in the forest looks uncertain.

“But she’s already come a long way since being mother/wife/homemaker Linda Jane Jenkins of Swindon, and her journey is far from over.

“She may have only been Eel Queen for a day, but something’s changed in Linda which means she’s not done yet – in fact she’s only just started.

“But little does she realise what a huge impact this decision will have on the town… and Steve.”